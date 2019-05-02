Gonzalo Solís | UMMC

The University of Maryland Medical Center named Gonzalo Solís, FACHE, vice president of operations for the UMMC Midtown Campus.

He comes to Maryland from Yale New Haven Hospital in New Haven, Connecticut where he served as operations executive for the 1,500-bed multi-campus teaching hospital.

In his new role, Solís will oversee operations at the UMMC Midtown Campus, including radiology and laboratory services, environmental services, food services, supply chain, facilities, parking, transportation, and emergency management.

Solís attended the University of Michigan where he received a Bachelor of Science in brain, behavior & cognitive sciences as well as a Master of Health Services Administration.