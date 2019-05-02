Quantcast

Hughes to launch hotspots in Brazil, Mexico

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2019

Broadband satellite company Germantown-based Hughes Network Systems LLC announced Thursday a partnership with Facebook to launch HughesNet Wi-Fi Hotspots throughout Brazil and Mexico, supported by the Facebook Express Wi-Fi platform. HughesNet Wi-Fi Hotspots empower local merchants of villages and towns to offer affordable Internet access to their customers on a prepaid basis, employing a solution that combines a Hughes satellite VSAT ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo