Quantcast

It’s Jack Young’s government now

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 2, 2019

In the 800 block of Harlem Avenue in Baltimore's Upton neighborhood, then ex-officio Mayor Bernard C. "Jack" Young explained his approach as an executive. Standing on the sun-drenched west Baltimore street lined with century-old homes now blighted and vacant, Young, sporting a red foulard pattern tie and wearing a dark blue pinstripe suit with jacket sleeves ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo