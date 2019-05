ADVERTISEMENT

MCPS LEGAL DIRECTOR EMPLOYMENT AND OPERATIONS

Legal Director – Employment and Operations: Montgomery County Public Schools is seeking a highly qualified individual to serve as legal director for employment and business operations. The minimum starting salary for this position is $108,700. Interested individuals can apply directly at our Careers site by accessing the following link:

To place a jobs posting, contact Darlene Miller at dmiller@thedailyrecord.com or at 443-524-8188.