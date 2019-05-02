Quantcast

Pugh’s legacy: Good intentions nixed by soaring crime, scandal

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer May 2, 2019

As Catherine Pugh ends her 29-month tenure as Baltimore mayor under the cloud of multiple investigations, her legacy will likely be an inability to make a dent in surging crime rates. Pugh's achievements included some forays into redeveloping west Baltimore, the creation of an affordable housing trust fund and free tuition to Baltimore City Community College ...

