Susanne Forno, Carol Meek and Nick Henninger | EAGB

The Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore named Susanne Forno as its new marketing director, Carol Meek as office and programs administrator and Nick Henninger as a research and data analyst.

Forno joins the EAGB as marketing director, overseeing marketing and communications strategy and execution. Forno is responsible for the EAGB monthly newsletter Region On Point, marketing collateral, social media, the website and more. Previously, she was the communications director for the Baltimore County Chamber of Commerce helping to promote, grow and sustain a diverse and healthy business community in the Baltimore region. Formerly, Forno held various positions at Comcast Cable, most recently working with municipalities across the Maryland-Delaware Region. Forno currently serves on the board for the Big Orange Melanoma Foundation and previously served on the board for Women in Cable Telecommunications DC/Baltimore Chapter. While with Comcast, she was the events chair for the Women’s Network, an employee diversity resource group. A Baltimore County native, Forno graduated from the Community College of Baltimore County and holds a Bachelor of Science in corporate communications from the University of Baltimore.

Meek is responsible for day-to-day office management and administrative functions. She also serves as the lead administrator for EAGB-sponsored or partnered economic development programs. Meek brings more than 30 years of experience assisting executive level positions and, in her most recent role, was the executive administrator for two Howard County Executives for the entirety of their terms. She has also worked for the Baltimore mayor’s office and several private sector firms. Meek has a wealth of experience interacting with leaders and organizations in the Greater Baltimore region and is already intimately familiar with many of the leaders and organizations that work with the EAGB. Meek is an alumnus of Towson University and serves as the vice president of her community HOA and plans several events throughout the year.

Henninger will assist with efforts to collect, organize, prioritize and disseminate the most valuable data about greater Baltimore’s strategic assets to stakeholders and clients. He brings skills including data collection, statistical analysis, GIS mapping and strategic analysis from both industry and academic experience. Henninger is a doctoral student in political science at Boston University; his current research focuses on mapping economic and political inequalities in urban politics. He received a Master of Public Policy in international development and a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Maryland. Prior to entering his doctoral program, he served as vice president for strategic partnerships at a biotechnology startup. He has led economic development fieldwork in Guatemala, India, Morocco and South Africa and has worked in Washington for The World Bank Group and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation. In Baltimore, Henninger previously worked for the Southeast CDC and Sage Policy Group.