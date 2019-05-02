Quantcast

Under Armour, turnaround continuing, shows Q1 profit growth

By: Staff and Wire Reports May 2, 2019

Under Armour Inc. Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $22.5 million, continuing the turnaround from the same quarter a year ago, when the Baltimore-based sports apparel and shoe company lost money. On a per-share basis, the Baltimore-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts ...

