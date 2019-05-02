Quantcast

US productivity grows at solid 3.6% rate in first quarter

By: Associated Press Martin Crutsinger May 2, 2019

WASHINGTON — U.S. productivity grew at a solid 3.6% rate in the first three months of this year, the strongest quarterly gain in more than four years and a hopeful sign that a long stretch of weak productivity gains may be coming to an end. The Labor Department says the first quarter increase in productivity was ...

