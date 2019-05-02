Quantcast

Barr skips session with House Democrats, escalates standoff

By: Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick May 2, 2019

Attorney General William Barr has informed lawmakers on the House Judiciary Committee that he will skip a Thursday hearing on special counsel Robert Mueller's report, escalating an already acrimonious battle between Democrats and the Justice Department.

