Ballot initiative group seeks review of JHU police force referendum question

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 2, 2019

A ballot initiative group formed to oppose the creation of a private police force for Johns Hopkins University is asking a judge to review the preliminary decision by the State Board of Elections that the issue cannot be subject to a referendum vote. Women Against Private Police, or WAPP, was formed April 3 to collect petition ...

