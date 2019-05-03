Quantcast

Baltimore brothers gain release from prison after 25 years

Pair found wrongly convicted of conspiracy to commit murder

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 3, 2019

After serving nearly a quarter-century in prison, two Baltimore brothers were released Friday after an investigation by prosecutors and defense counsel concluded they were actually innocent of the conspiracy to commit murder for which they were convicted and sentenced to life in 1995. Kenneth “JR” McPherson and Eric Simmons’ writ of actual innocence was granted Friday ...

