ERVIN DANTZLER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Jury instruction -- Flight Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Ervin Dantzler, appellant, was convicted of wearing, transporting, or carrying a firearm on his person and possession of a regulated firearm after having been convicted of a disqualifying crime. He raises two issues on appeal: (1) whether the court ...

