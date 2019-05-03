Quantcast

FATIMA MUSTAFA, et al. v. CARRIE M. WARD, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2019

Real property -- Foreclosure sale -- Subject matter jurisdiction Kamal and Fatima Mustafa, appellants, appeal from an order issued by the Circuit Court for Montgomery County awarding possession of their home to JPMorgan Chase Bank Association (Chase) following a foreclosure sale. They raise two issues on appeal: (1) whether the court had subject matter jurisdiction over ...

