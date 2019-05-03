Quantcast

Judges declare Ohio’s congressional map unconstitutional

By: Associated Press Dan Sewell May 3, 2019

CINCINNATI — A federal court ruled Friday that Ohio's congressional map is unconstitutional and ordered a new one be drawn for the 2020 elections. A three-judge panel of the U.S. District Court in Cincinnati ruled unanimously that district boundaries were manipulated for partisan gain by Republican mapmakers, which violates voters' rights to democratically select their representatives. ...

