Marian Hwang | Miles & Stockbridge

Marian Hwang, a principal and environmental lawyer at Miles & Stockbridge, was recognized by the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland with its Distinguished Women’s Award, given to five women leaders honored for their exemplary professional accomplishments and community contributions.

A GSCM board member from 1996 until 2018, Hwang served the organization in various officer positions. She is a member of the Maryland Judicial Nominating Commission for Trial Court District 14 – Baltimore City, appointed by Govs. Martin O’Malley and Larry Hogan. She previously served on the board of directors for the University System of Maryland Foundation Inc. and on the executive councils for the Baltimore City Bar Association and the American Bar Association’s Section of Environment, Energy and Resources.