McCurdy brings a new day at Baltimore City Community College

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer May 3, 2019

Job No. 1 for Debra L. McCurdy will be restoring confidence in Baltimore City Community College. McCurdy, who took over the presidency of the college this month, sees her role as improving communications and instilling confidence both within the institution and externally. “We can no longer be a sleepy two-year institution where we expect that everyone will ...

