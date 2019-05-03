Quantcast

Md. physics consulting group lands growth capital

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2019

Towson-based Krueger-Gilbert Health Physics LLC received growth capital from private equity firm Blue Sea Capital LLC for Apex Partners, a newly formed business services support organization created to facilitate continued growth of KGHP in its existing markets and to complete future partnerships with other medical physics practices in new geographies. KGHP will continue to operate in ...

