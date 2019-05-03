Quantcast

Minneapolis to pay $20M to family of 911 caller slain by cop

By: Associated Press Amy Fortili May 3, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS — The city of Minneapolis will pay $20 million to the family of an unarmed woman fatally shot by a police officer when she approached his squad car after calling 911 to report a possible crime, city leaders announced Friday. Mayor Jacob Frey and City Council members detailed the settlement just three days after a jury ...

