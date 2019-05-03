Quantcast

MVLS deputy director wins MBF legal excellence award

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2019

Susan Francis, deputy director of Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, the largest provider of pro bono civil legal services to low-income Marylanders, was recognized with the 2019 Maryland Bar Foundation Legal Excellence Award for Advancement of Advocacy for Justice. Francis received the award during the MBF’s Open Meeting April 25 at the College Park Marriott Hotel & ...

