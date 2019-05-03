Quantcast

RODNEY CHRISTOPHER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Tom Baden May 3, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Illegal sentence -- Merger of reckless endangerment and voluntary manslaughter Rodney Christopher, appellant, appeals the denial of his motion to correct illegal sentence raising three issues: (1) whether the motions judge should have recused himself; (2) whether his sentence for reckless endangerment is illegal because, he claims, it should have merged into his ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo