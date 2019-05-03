Quantcast

STEPHEN PAYSINGER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Aggravated cruelty to animals Following a jury trial in the Circuit Court for Charles County, Stephen Paysinger, appellant, was convicted of aggravated cruelty to animals. Mr. Paysinger raises two issues on appeal: (1) whether the evidence was sufficient to support his conviction, and (2) whether the trial court ...

