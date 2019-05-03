Quantcast

THE STILL POINT WELLNESS CENTERS, LLC, et al. v. COLUMBIA ASSOCIATION, INC.

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2019

Contracts -- Commercial lease -- Unfair competition The substantive issue in this appeal is the nature of the business arrangement between the parties. Appellants, The Still Point Wellness Centers, LLC, and TSP at Haven on the Lake, LLC (collectively “Still Point”), assert that they have a partnership with appellee Columbia Association, Inc. According to Columbia Association, ...

