Cohen’s prison reality: A bunk bed in barrack-style hall

By: Associated Press Michael R. Sisak and Jim Mustian May 3, 2019

NEW YORK — "The Situation" and the Fyre Festival fraudster are already there. President Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, is up next. It's not reality TV. It's a federal prison 70 miles (113 kilometers) from New York City where white-collar and D-list scoundrels can do time while playing bocce ball and noshing on ...

