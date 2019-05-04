Quantcast

Best Week, Worst Week: Jones make history; Pugh’s tenure ends

By: Daily Record Staff May 4, 2019

This week saw the beginning of new political chapter for Del. Adrienne Jones and the end of one for former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh. Government affairs writer Bryan P. Sears reported Wednesday the Baltimore County Democrat emerged from the caucus room after five hours of internal party wrangling with unanimous support of her party to become ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo