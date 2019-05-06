Quantcast

Beth Tfiloh will be named mock trial ‘co-champion’

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 6, 2019

The organizer of the 2019 Maryland high school mock trial tournament has named Beth Tfiloh “co-champion” after the Jewish school’s team was unable to compete in the final round because it fell on the holy penultimate day of Passover and no reasonable accommodation could be made for a face-off against the eventual champion, Richard Montgomery ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo