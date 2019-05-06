Lou Etgen | Gunpowder Valley Conservancy

Lou Etgen was named executive director of the Baltimore County-based Gunpowder Valley Conservancy.

Before joining the GVC, Etgen was the Maryland state director for the Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay after serving two stints as interim director. During his tenure, he helped created many of the group’s signature programs including Project Clean Stream and the Chesapeake Watershed Forum.

Formed in 1989, the GVC seeks to educate and mobilize people and resources to preserve and restore the lands and waterways of the Gunpowder watershed. GVC volunteers have planted over 30,000 native trees and removed more than 240 tons of trash along local waterways.