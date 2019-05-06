Quantcast

Maryland police recover 2 bodies from helicopter crash

By: Associated Press May 6, 2019

KENT ISLAND — Police in Maryland said divers found a helicopter that crashed into the Chesapeake Bay, and recovered the bodies of both people on board from the battered cockpit about 55 feet below the surface. Maryland Natural Resources Police Capt. Brian Albert said divers with his agency and Maryland State Police recovered the bodies Saturday ...

