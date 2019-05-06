Quantcast

Eye on Annapolis

The Daily Record's Maryland state government blog

Former Md. employee in line for $100K settlement for demotion

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 6, 2019

A former state employee who was effectively demoted after she referred to a leading candidate for governor in a social media post as an "a--clown" could receive a six-figure payout as a result of her federal lawsuit. Candus Thomson, a spokeswoman for the state Natural Resources Police and a former newspaper reporter, would receive $101,500 from the state if ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo