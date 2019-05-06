Michelle Chapin and Jessica Summers | Paley Rothman

Michelle Chapin was elected a shareholder and Jessica Summers was named a principal with Paley Rothman.

Chapin joined the firm in 2012 as an associate and has earned a stellar reputation among her peers in the bar. She concentrates her practice in estate planning and estate and trust administration and is accomplished in international estate planning. She works closely with her clients to create comprehensive and customized estate and business succession plans to achieve their tax and non-tax wealth preservation objectives. Chapin also helps clients implement lifetime gifting and post-mortem wealth transfer strategies and counsels fiduciaries on estate and trust administration matters. Chapin also speaks regularly to bar associations, the World Bank and community organizations and has received numerous accolades for her estate planning work and is a member of the bar in Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia. Chapin has been a principal in the firm’s estate planning, estate and trust administration, tax and corporate practice groups. Chapin earned an LL.M. in taxation and certificate in estate planning, with distinction, from Georgetown University Law Center. She received her Juris Doctor from American University, Washington College of Law and a Bachelor of Arts, with honors, from the University of Florida.

Summers joined Paley Rothman as a law clerk in 2011 and became an associate in 2012 after passing the Virginia bar. She is also a member of the Maryland and District of Columbia bars. Summers works with companies and organizations on a range of matters, including establishing and implementing effective employment policies, drafting employment agreements, maintaining employee benefit plans, addressing corporate planning issues, and monitoring and advising clients on legislative and regulatory developments. She has been named a “Rising Star” by Maryland and Washington D.C. Super Lawyers each year since 2017. Summers speaks frequently on leave, wage, hour, employee benefits, discrimination and harassment issues and developments. She is a member of the firm’s employee benefits, employment law, retirement plans, litigation and government relations practice groups. Summers received her J.D., cum laude, from American University, Washington College of Law and her B.A., magna cum laude, from Wheaton College in Massachusetts.