Quantcast

Deadline looms on Mueller report as Trump changes position

By: Associated Press May 6, 2019

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump's turnabout on whether the special counsel should appear before Congress — "Bob Mueller should not testify," he tweeted — has sparked criticism from Democratic lawmakers eager to question the author of the report on Russia's election interference . Trump had previously said he would leave the question of Robert Mueller testifying to Attorney ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo