BEYAN PAIWALA SHERMAN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2019

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Transporting a handgun in a vehicle Appellant, Beyan Paiwala Sherman, was indicted in the Circuit Court for Montgomery County, Maryland, and charged with armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, use of a handgun in the commission of a crime of violence, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, ...

