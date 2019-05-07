Quantcast

Burch, two others resign from UMMS board

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer May 7, 2019

Stephen Burch, Kevin O’Connor and Dr. Scott Rifkin have resigned from the University of Maryland Medical System’s board as it continues reform efforts in the wake of controversy over corporate contracts to members of the board. Burch, the board’s chair, will resign effective July 1. O’Connor’s resignation is also set for July 1. Rifkin will resign effective ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo