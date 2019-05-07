Deborah Wild | Paragon Bioservices

Deborah Wild was promoted to chief quality and regulatory affairs officer with Paragon Bioservices, a private equity-backed biologics contract development and manufacturing organization.

Wild is an accomplished quality executive with more than 30 years of experience. Most recently, she ran a consulting practice where she led quality assurance-focused initiatives for high-profile clients such as Genentech, TEVA, Polynoma, Cytovance and CMC Biologics.

Managing her consulting on the side, Wild occupied full-time roles at Polynoma as vice president of quality systems and vice president of manufacturing and supply chain at Victory Pharma. Prior to launching her practice, she spent more than 17 years at Genentech. Additionally, Wild served in the U.S. Army as a staff sergeant where she was deployed to Desert Storm toward the end of her enlistment.