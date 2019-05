Donna M. Glover, a member of the Labor & Employment Group with Baker Donelson in Baltimore, was elected a shareholder in the firm.

Glover assists clients with matters relating to day-to-day management issues, minimizing exposure, charges of discrimination and wage complaints, and various employment-related litigation. She represents a wide variety of clients, including construction, banking, property management, scientific and technology solution companies, and not-for-profit organizations.