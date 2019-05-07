Quantcast

IN THE MATTER OF: GREATER GREENSPRING ASSOCIATION, et al.

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2019

Administrative law -- Development plan -- Substantial evidence The present case concerns a developer, Associated Jewish Charities (“AJC”), and a development plan for the Owings Mills property known as “Associated Way.” The development was challenged by one community group, the Greater Greenspring Association, and individuals Joel Marcus, Helen Marcus, Amy Hott, Morton Hott, and Beverly Hott ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo