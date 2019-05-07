Quantcast

JEREMIAH SAVAGE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 7, 2019

Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Peremptory challenges Jeremiah Savage, appellant, was tried in the Circuit Court for Baltimore City and convicted by a jury of first-degree assault, second-degree assault, illegal possession of ammunition, illegal possession of a regulated firearm, and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. He brings this timely appeal and presents the following questions ...

