John Mosack and Adam Sachs | Paragon Bioservices

John R. Mosack was named vice president of manufacturing and Adam Sachs the vice president of program management and strategic client alliance with Paragon Bioservices, a private equity-backed biologics contract development and manufacturing organization.

Mosack joins Paragon with more than 25 years of GMP operations management, validation and compliance experience in small- and large-scale clinical and commercial biologics manufacturing operations.

Most recently, he was the site head for Lonza’s Bioscience and Cell Therapy operations at its Walkersville production facility. Prior to that, Mosack spent five years as the site general manager of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Syracuse, New York facility where he oversaw biologics manufacturing for clinical and commercial drug substance.

Mosack has played key roles in leading organizational readiness for successful commercial licensure of several biologics. Beyond the operational management experience, he spent nine years at KMI/PAREXEL managing validation and compliance projects in the biologics, pharmaceutical and medical device industries.

Mosakc holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

Sachs comes to Paragon with more than 25 years of experience in program and alliance management, operations/supply chain management and business development within the biotech and pharma industries.

Most recently he completed more than 10 years at AstraZeneca/MedImmune where he served as senior director in both business development and alliance management. As the alliance director, Sachs oversaw all commercial antibody supply collaborations and played a critical lead role in the accelerated commercial launch of a blockbuster biologic oncology drug.

Sachs began his career at Life Technologies, where over a 10-year period he held several roles of increasing scope and responsibility, including director of manufacturing for both make-to-stock and just-in-time manufacturing operations. He has also held executive positions at two Maryland-based biotech companies.

Sachs holds a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of California, San Diego and a Bachelor of Science in chemistry from the University of Michigan.