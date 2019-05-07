Ken Koons | McDaniel College

Ken Koons, a former Carroll County Times photographer, won the 2019 Delta of Maryland Lifelong Learner Award from the Phi Beta Kappa national honor society at McDaniel College.

The Delta of Maryland Lifelong Learner Award is given to an individual or group from the greater Westminster community who has pursued intellectual inquiry beyond their professional field or fields, thus demonstrating the liberal arts value of lifelong learning.

Longtime staff photographer at the Carroll County Times, Koons started at the newspaper in 1981 and retired in December 2018. He is the recipient of several Maryland-Delaware-D.C. Press Association and Associated Press awards.