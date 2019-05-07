Marsha Butler | Lorien Health Services

Lorien Health Services , a family-owned nursing home, rehabilitation, and assisted living company, named Marsha Butler as its new momentum director.

Butler will be responsible for implementing initiatives that will help Lorien Health Services to maintain its competitive advantage, evaluating where the company sits within the market today and how it can continue be an industry leader into the future.

In the late 1990s, Butler worked on Lorien Health Service’s business development team. She then transitioned to Genesis, the largest skilled nursing provider in the country, where she served as Vice President of Business Development. While at Genesis, she oversaw sales and marketing efforts, with more than 100 employees reporting to her from multiple states.

Butler earned a nursing degree from Essex Community College and a Bachelor of Science from Johns Hopkins University.