UMB plans medical cannabis graduate degree

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Writer May 7, 2019

The University of Maryland, Baltimore would become the first university in the country to offer a graduate degree in cannabis therapeutics under a proposal granted preliminary approval Tuesday by a committee of the University System of Maryland Board of Regents. Already a billion-dollar industry, medical cannabis is a lucrative and fast-growing field that has a need ...

