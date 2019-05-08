Quantcast

ANSER opens new Md. office

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2019

Analytical Services Inc. (ANSER), a Falls Church, Virginia-based public service research institute, opened a satellite office in Belcamp, company officials announced Wednesday. The office, ANSER North, is at 4694 Millennium Drive in the Water's Edge Business Complex. The company also supports an office in Colorado Springs, Colorado. ANSER officials said the new office will help the company strengthen ...

