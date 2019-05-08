Quantcast

Dixon, Young top early list of mayoral contenders in new poll

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter May 8, 2019

The campaign to become the next mayor of Baltimore is wide open, with one former mayor holding an early but albeit slim advantage according to a poll released Wednesday. The poll by Annapolis-based Gonzales Research and Media Services suggests, however, that residents of "Charm City" are dissatisfied with crime and education in their city. The incoming ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo