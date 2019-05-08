Quantcast

Is Baltimore getting worse? Depends on which numbers you track

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 8, 2019

The majority of Baltimore residents surveyed in a new poll say the city is worse off than it was 10 years ago, but whether that's fact or perception depends on the measure. More than 57% of respondents in a Gonzales Research & Media poll released Wednesday said they believed Baltimore to be worse off than a ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo