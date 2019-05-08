Jack Pumphrey and Gabriel Morris | Md. School for the Blind

Jack Pumphrey, the owner of Pumphrey Consulting, and Gabriel Morris, the managing director of operations and finance at Campbell & Company LP, were appointed to board of directors of The Maryland School for the Blind for initial three-year terms.

Pumphrey’s professional experience includes an extensive career in special education and behavioral health administration including positions with the Villa Maria School (Associated Catholic Charities), The Forbush and The Jefferson Schools (Sheppard Pratt Health System), and the Woodbourne Center.

Pumphrey provides educational advocacy, program consultation and leadership development training services for such clients as The Arc Baltimore, the Maryland Association of Non-Public Special Education Facilities (MANSEF), the Maryland Department of Human Services and Eric A. Levine & Associates.

received an undergraduate degree in religion from Lebanon Valley College in Pennsylvania and a Master of Education in special education from Loyola College Maryland. Pumphrey also holds a Maryland State Advanced Professional Certificate in Special Education, Grades K-12.

A graduate of Leadership Baltimore County’s Class of 2014, Pumphrey has held volunteer leadership positions with professional organizations including MANSEF, the Maryland Association of Resources for Families and Youth (MARFY), The Maryland State Special Education Advisory Board, the National Association of Private Schools for Exceptional Students, and the Council for Exceptional Children, to name a few. He is currently a resident of Baltimore.

Morris’ professional experience includes an extensive career in finance, investments, operations and data analysis.

He received an undergraduate degree in business and management from the Johns Hopkins University Carey Business School and a Master of Science in technology management from Columbia University. Morris also is a graduate of the Global Executive Leadership Program from the Yale School of Management.

A certified Hedge Fund professional, Morris holds many other professional certifications including a CFA Charter, a Leadership and Negotiation Certification from Harvard Law School, and financial licenses including series 3, 7 and 27.

Morris is a resident of Lutherville.