Release terms set for Coast Guard officer called terrorist

By: Associated Press Michael Kunzelman May 8, 2019

GREENBELT — A Coast Guard lieutenant accused of stockpiling firearms and drafting a hit list of prominent Democrats and journalists can be released from custody and supervised by relatives in Virginia while awaiting trial, a federal magistrate judge said Tuesday. U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles Day stopped short of ordering 50-year-old Christopher Hasson's immediate release after a ...

