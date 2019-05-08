Quantcast

Md.’s Kanaris Group acquires Uproar PR

By: Daily Record Staff May 8, 2019

Maryland-based Kanaris Group acquired Uproar PR from co-founders Mike Harris and Catriona Harris, company officials announced Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition comes on the heels of eight years of significant growth for Uproar, an international PR and social media firm with offices in Chicago and Orlando, Florida.  After the acquisition, the firm ...

