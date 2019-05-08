Quantcast

South Carolina personal injury lawyer sues son over firm’s name

By: BridgeTower Media Newswire Matt Chaney May 8, 2019

A prominent personal injury attorney in South Carolina's Low Country is suing his son for trademark infringement for using his birth name in advertising his new, independent law firm. George Sink Sr. alleges that George “Ted” Sink Jr. and the firm he started in February are improperly using the father’s well-known and trademarked name. Sink Sr. said ...

