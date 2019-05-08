Quantcast

Under Armour shows off its massive Tradepoint Atlantic facility

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer May 8, 2019

Under Armour's 1.3-million-square-foot distribution center and its 14 miles of conveyors make it the biggest tenant at Tradepoint Atlantic, one of the largest multimodal redevelopment projects in the world. In the first five days after the facility opened in February it shipped 500,000 items, said Rob Bowen, Under Armour's director of what the sports apparel maker ...

