Quantcast

Civitas acquires Hampton Hotels property in Silver Spring

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2019

Civitas Capital Group, an independent specialty asset management and financial services firm, has closed on the acquisition of a dual-branded Hampton Inn by Hilton Silver Spring and Homewood Suites by Hilton Silver Spring property. Hampton Inn by Hilton Silver Spring and Homewood Suites by Hilton Silver Spring is a 239-room hotel originally developed as an office building in 1969. It was converted to a hotel in ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo