Clean.io raises $2.5M in seed round

By: Daily Record Staff May 9, 2019

Baltimore-based digital media security company clean.io raised $2.5 million in seed-round funding led by Real Ventures, company officials announced Thursday. Clean.io, which had been operating as Clean Creative for the past 18 months before rebranding, uses behavioral analysis to prevent undesired JavaScript execution on websites and in apps so consumers, publishers, advertisers and the platforms that ...

